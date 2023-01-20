A 56-year-old Zephyrhills pedestrian died late Thursday night after he was hit by a tractor trailer, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The tractor trailer was traveling west on State Road 50, west of Irwin Street, at about 11:57 p.m., when the pedestrian walked into the path of and was struck by the tractor trailer.
The pedestrian suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.
The driver of the tractor trailer, a 51-year-old Spring Hill man, was not injured.
