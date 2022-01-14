A 37-year-old West Palm Beach man died of injuries after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck on Thursday, Jan. 13, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The accident happened at Little Road and Schrader Boulevard, a report said, at 5:52 p.m.
The motorcycle was going south on Little Road at a high rate of speed. The pickup was going north on Little Road and at Schrader Boulevard turned left into the path of the motorcycle and was struck by the motorcycle.
The 34-year-old Port Richey man who was driving the pickup truck was not injured.
The driver of the motorcycle died at an area hospital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.