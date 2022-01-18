A 30-year-old New Port Richey man was arrested on early Tuesday morning, Jan. 18, and faces numerous charges.
According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, a K9 deputy on patrol in Hudson at about 12:30 a.m. saw a car that fled from a traffic stop earlier in the night.
The driver drove at the K9 team and the handler was able to avoid a collision and chased the car. The driver lost control and fled. In the ensuing chase, K9 Maus caught the suspect less than a minute after he ran.
The suspect is Beau Rupp. He was charged with fleeing/attempt to elude a police officer, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, DWLSR-habitual, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting without violence and fleeing to elude with disregard to safety.
