Mailed-in bomb threat caused closure of courthouse

An inmate at the Hernando County Detention Center has been charged with making a bomb threat that caused the closure of the courthouse on Thursday, Feb. 17.
The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said that at about 12:08 p.m. on that day, employees at the Hernando County Courthouse in Brooksville advised law enforcement that they had received a letter in the mail that indicated a bomb was placed at the courthouse.
The return address on the envelope listed the name of Timothy A. Kydd, 32, as the sender.
The courthouse was immediately evacuated. Traffic in and around the courthouse was also diverted. Deputies proceeded to conduct a thorough search of the courthouse and the surrounding area, and located a suspicious device in proximity of the courthouse.
The Citrus County Hazardous Devices Team was called in to examine the suspicious device, it was deemed safe, and was removed from the area, and the courthouse was reopened to the public.
While the search was occurring, detectives located an inmate who is currently incarcerated at the Hernando County Detention Center on an attempted murder charge.
The investigation revealed Kydd had sent a second bomb-threat letter to his attorney’s office, which is outside of Hernando County.
Kydd was charged with making a bomb threat and two counts of written threats to kill.
Kydd remains incarcerated at the Hernando County Detention Center in lieu of no bond status in reference to his attempted murder charge.
