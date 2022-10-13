A 53-year-old Lutz man died on Wednesday, Oct. 12, in a crash on State Road 54, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release.
Among the injured were a 9- and 11-year-old boy from Port Richey.
The man’s vehicle was going west in the inside lane of State Road 54, west of Heron Cove Drive, at 4:32 p.m., while two other vehicles were going east in the inside and center lane of SR-54, respectively.
For an unknown reason, the Lutz man’s sedan traveled across the median and struck the second vehicle, an SUV, rotated upon impact and collided with a third vehicle. All three vehicles rotated to final rest in the eastbound lanes of State Road 54.
The Lutz man suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.
The second vehicle was driven by a 52-year-old Land O’ Lakes man, and he suffered serious injuries. The third vehicle was a van driven by a 49-year-old Port Richey woman. She and the two boys aboard suffered minor injuries.
