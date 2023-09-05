Lee County man sentenced to 12 years for 2022 Spring Hill burglary

A Lee County man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for a 2022 burglary at a Spring Hill hardware store.
Leonel Boffil-Medina, 34, had broken into the Crowder Bros. ACE Hardware in Spring Hill on Aug. 26, 2022, at 4 a.m., and the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office responded.
Video surveillance captured the offense and revealed the suspect used a black pickup truck to force entry through the gated parking lot and then crash into the side of the building, allowing him to gain unauthorized entry into the store. The suspect proceeded to steal numerous firearms and several thousand dollars’ worth of jewelry from the business prior to fleeing the area.
The Ford F-150 was found abandoned in a wooded area within the Trillium subdivision off County Line Road in Brooksville. Detectives were able to positively identify the vehicle due to damage observed on the vehicle as well as contents of the store being located inside the truck.
Detectives later learned the truck was reported stolen during a burglary that occurred at a residence in Spring Hill, a day before the armed commercial burglary at the Crowder Bros. ACE Hardware store.
It was determined that Leonel Boffil-Medina was in the custody of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office after his bond had been revoked from an unrelated possession of a concealed weapon charge out of their jurisdiction.
An arrest warrant for Boffil-Medina was written by Hernando County detectives. He was later transported back to Hernando County charged and accordingly. He has remained in custody pending trial.
On Aug. 28, Boffil-Medina was adjudicated guilty on the following charges:
- Armed commercial burglary with possession of a firearm
- Burglary of a dwelling
- Grand theft auto.
He was sentenced to 12 years by Circuit Court Judge Stephen Toner.
