A 61-year-old Largo man suffered minor injuries on Sunday, Oct. 10, after a tire blew out on his Ford F-350 pickup truck and it crossed the center median and collided with a tractor-trailer.
His passenger, a 62-year-old woman, also suffered minor injuries in the accident.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol report, the F-350 was heading south on I-75 in the outside lane, about four miles north of State Road 50, at 12:20 p.m. when the tire blowout caused the driver to lose control.
The vehicle went across the center median and guardrail, then entered the northbound lanes, where it collided with a northbound tractor-trailer along its left side, the report said. Following that, both vehicles came to rest along the northbound lanes of I-75.
Neither the 50-year-old male driver of the tractor-trailer nor his 49-year-old female passenger, both of HallandaleBeach, were injured.
