A 35-year-old Land O’ Lakes woman died following an early morning accident on Willow Bend Parkway, the Florida Highway Patrol reported in a press release.
At abut 2:25 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, the sedan was traveling east on Willow Bend Parkway, east of French Lane, when the driver failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway.
The vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree on the south shoulder.
The driver suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.
