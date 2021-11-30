A 27-year-old Land O’Lakes man was killed on Friday, Nov. 26 after his motorcycle collided with an SUV on State Road 54 at Eiland Boulevard, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol.
The 16-year-old SUV driver, who is from Dade City, and her female passenger, a 46-year-old woman from Lacoochee, were not injured.
According to the report, the SUV was going east on State Road 54 at 7:31 p.m. while the motorcycle was heading west. At the intersection, the SUV turned left into the path of the motorcycle, which collided with the right side of the SUV.
The motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital but later died from his injuries.
