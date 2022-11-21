Lake Butler inmate charged in 2021 extortion, shooting

A prisoner at the Reception and Medical Center of the Florida Department of Corrections in Lake Butler faces several charges in Hernando County related to an October 2021 shooting incident.
Jason Wells, 34, is serving a 10-year sentence on an unrelated case, but an investigation into an incident where shots were fired at a house and vehicle led to his arrest, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
On Oct. 21, 2021, deputies had responded to a residence on Union Street in Brooksville regarding a shooting. The victim told deputies they had received several death threats, via email, stating if they did not pay the sender $10,000 the threat would be carried out.
During the time frame in which the emails were sent, the suspect allegedly fired several shots into the residence and vehicle belonging to the victim.
Shell casings were found on the scene and further investigation led to the recovery of a firearm. With assistance from the FDLE forensics laboratory, the firearm was confirmed to have been used in this crime.
Wells was known to the victim and has admitted to his involvement in the incident. That plus evidence collected during the investigation allowed detectives to obtain a warrant for his arrest.
A warrant was issued for the charges of extortion, written threats to kill, shooting into an occupied dwelling, possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.
The arrest warrant will be served at the Florida Department of Corrections facility in Lake Butler. At a later date, Wells will appear in court in Hernando County to answer for the charges, the Sheriff’s Office said.
