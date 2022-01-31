A 14-year-old is in custody after a commercial burglary investigation, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release on Monday, Jan. 31.
Deputies went to the Smoke Shop on Spring Hill drive in Spring Hill just after 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 31, and found the glass entry door smashed. Deputies waited for a K-9.
After Deputy Greg Locke and K-9 Argo arrived, and checked the business, Argo followed a track to a bedroom window at a house on Greenview Avenue.
Deputies met the homeowner, who let them enter and go into the bedroom to contact the juveniles sharing the bedroom.
Hunter Johnson, one of the juveniles who shares the bedroom, allegedly committed the burglary, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Detective R. Desmond's investigation found Johnson had gone to the store, smashed the glass door, grabbed various vaping devices and put them in a pillowcase. He used the pillowcase to wipe blood from his injuries. Then Johnson went home.
Forensics located numerous items of evidentiary value on the scene, including the pillowcase, vaping devices, a jacket and a ski mask.
Hunter Rome Johnson, 14, was placed under arrest and delivered to the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) in Ocala.
He was charged with one count of commercial burglary (felony).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.