K-9 Maxx helps apprehend hiding suspect

A K-9 helped a deputy apprehend a suspect recently.
On Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 7:30 p.m., a patrol sergeant was in the area of Montour Street in Spring Hill when he saw a known wanted subject, Steven Jones, 35, walking in the area.
Upon seeing law enforcement, Jones ran into an adjacent wooded area.
A K-9 unit was called in to help locate Jones, who had an active felony warrant for grand theft auto.
Deputy J. Jernigan and K-9 Maxx quickly located Jones hiding in some brush. When Jones refused to comply with verbal commands, Jernigan deployed K-9 Maxx into the brush.
Jones was quickly taken into custody after sustaining a K-9 bite to his right shoulder.
After treatment at a local hospital, Jones was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center on the warrant for grand theft auto and a charge of resisting an arrest without violence.
His bond was set at $3,000.
