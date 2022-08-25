K-9 Maxx helps apprehend hiding suspect

 Image courtesy Hernando County SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A K-9 helped a deputy apprehend a suspect recently.

On Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 7:30 p.m., a patrol sergeant was in the area of Montour Street in Spring Hill when he saw a known wanted subject, Steven Jones, 35, walking in the area.

Upon seeing law enforcement, Jones ran into an adjacent wooded area.

A K-9 unit was called in to help locate Jones, who had an active felony warrant for grand theft auto.

Deputy J. Jernigan and K-9 Maxx quickly located Jones hiding in some brush. When Jones refused to comply with verbal commands, Jernigan deployed K-9 Maxx into the brush.

Jones was quickly taken into custody after sustaining a K-9 bite to his right shoulder. 

After treatment at a local hospital, Jones was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center on the warrant for grand theft auto and a charge of resisting an arrest without violence.

His bond was set at $3,000. 