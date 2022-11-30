K-9 Maxx apprehends armed hiding suspect

On Nov. 25 at 11:46 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff's deputies were on patrol in the area of State Road 50 and the Suncoast Parkway.
Deputies attempted to make a traffic stop on the operator of a motorcycle for an inoperable tag light. The motorcyclist fled the area. Deputies discontinued pursuit of the motorcycle as it traveled east on Wiscon Road at high speed.
A few minutes later the motorcycle was observed abandoned in front of a home located on 6400 block of California Street. The motorcycle had run out of gas.
The operator, Jonathan Smullen, 24, got off the motorcycle and fled into a nearby wooded area. He was believed to be armed with two knives.
K-9 Maxx and his handler, Deputy J. Jernigan, soon arrived on the scene and began searching for him. K-9 Maxx was able locate and disarm the suspect by biting Smullen on the right arm. Smullen was transported to a local hospital for treatment of a dog bite.
He was then transported to the Hernando County Detention Center on charges of fleeing to elude a law enforcement officer, resisting a law enforcement officer, carrying a concealed weapon, no motorcycle endorsement, and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Smullen is being held on a no bond status due to a previous charge of failure to appear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.