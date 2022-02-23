K-9 finds narcotics during search of vehicle

A 34-year-old man is in custody after deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.
On Sunday, Feb. 20, at 12:33 a.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to 3311 Princeton Road in Brooksville. They saw a vehicle with two individuals inside parked in front of a business.
Deputy J. Jernigan observed the driver trying to conceal an item as he pulled up.
K-9 Maxx conducted an exterior sniff of the vehicle and alerted to the presence of narcotics.
The items tested positive for the presence of heroin.
The driver, Cory Roberts, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held in lieu of a $3,000 bond.
