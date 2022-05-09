K-9 Chase tracks man who fled traffic stop

On Sunday, May 8 at about 11:30 p.m., K-9 Deputy Chelsea Reid attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a driver operating a vehicle without headlights or taillights. The vehicle slowed down into a parking lot, then quickly accelerated, fleeing from Reid. There was no pursuit.
About a minute later, Cpl. Steve Miller saw the suspect’s vehicle pulling into Kennedy Park in Brooksville. Both Reid and Miller arrived at the park and saw that the vehicle was abandoned.
Reid then deployed her partner, K-9 Chase, and began to track for the suspect, later identified as Adelaido Villarreal, 32. K-9 Chase tracked for less than 10 minutes and took deputies to a nearby mobile home. The dog began pulling and barking at the mobile home, alerting that Villarreal was nearby. Deputies checked underneath the mobile home and found Villarreal hiding. He complied with deputies’ commands to crawl out from under the mobile home and was placed into custody without incident.
Investigation revealed Villarreal had an active felony warrant out of Pasco County for aggravated battery, child abuse and witness tampering.
Villarreal was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center on charges of driving without a license and fleeing. His bond was set at $6,000.
