Pasco Sheriff's detectives continue their investigation into a deceased adult male found on Oct. 9 in the woodline on the west side of S.R. 471 near Cumpressco Road in Dade City.
Detectives previously determined the male was the victim of a homicide.
Overnight on Oct. 10, Miguel Angel Rios Pizarro, 79, was arrested in connection with this case.
Pizarro stated that he shot the victim during an argument over money. This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. Pizarro was arrested in Polk County on a Pasco County warrant, and he remains in the Polk County Detention Center at this time. No additional information is available at this time.
