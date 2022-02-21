The FHP said the vehicle was going east at 2:20 p.m. in the center lane of State Road 54 ahead of a 2007 Chrysler 300 driven by a 45-year-old Port Richey man.
The red car accelerated and passed the Chrysler in the left lane, then changed back to the center lane. It then stopped abruptly and was struck from behind by the Chrysler.
Following the minor collision, the driver and two male passengers exited their vehicle and attacked the other driver by punching and kicking him in the middle of the highway. The trio then fled the crash scene.
They all described as black males with black T-shirts and short hair.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the FHP by calling *FHP or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.