A 6-month-old Bradenton girl was killed early Thursday morning, July 14, after a tractor trailer crashed into the vehicle she was riding in.
The driver of the tractor trailer, a 31-year-old Tampa man, Aramis Peralta Ramirez, left the scene of the accident and was arrested for leaving the scene of a traffic crash involving death.
The Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release that the tractor trailer, which was hauling cars, was traveling south on I-75 north of State Road 52 in the outside lane. The car, a Ford Fusion, was going south on I-75 and had a low or flat tire.
The car stopped and the two adult passengers left the vehicle and tried to flag traffic over and away from the car as it continued south at low speed.
The tractor trailer overtook and collided with the Fusion, did not stop, continued south on I-75 and exited the interstate at State Road 52. On the exit ramp, the vehicle stopped and the driver checked for damage, then went west on State Road 52 and then Old Pasco Road.
It became disabled there and was located by Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies.
The collision caused fatal injuries to the 6-month-old girl, and injured an 8-month-old boy and a 3-year-old boy.
The car’s driver, a 34-year-old male, suffered minor injuries. A 43-year-old male passenger was not injured, and a 32-year-old female passenger was not hurt.
Everyone in the Fusion is from Bradenton, according to the FHP report.
