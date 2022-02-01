Increased reward still offered in 2021 South Brooksville homicide

BROOKSVILLE – Detectives still are seeking information in a shooting in 2021 that killed one person, injured another and grazed a baby with a bullet.
The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday, Feb. 1, in a press release that detectives are working on the case and investigating every lead.
They are still asking anyone with information on the shooting/homicide, or the event(s) that led up to it, to come forward. There were numerous people in the area at the time of the incident; however, very few have provided information.
All persons submitting tips to Hernando County Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000 ($5,000 from Hernando County Crime Stoppers and $5,000 from The Florida Sheriff's Association's Criminal Apprehension Assistance Program.
In order to be eligible for the reward, tips must be submitted through Hernando County Crime Stoppers by calling (866) 990-8477 (TIPS) or via the internet at http://www.hernandocountycrimestoppers.com.
