Florida consistently ranks third in the number of calls to the national human trafficking hotline, and trafficking in human beings is on track to surpass trafficking in drugs as a major national tragedy.
Pasco County is not immune.
Educating the public about the scope of human trafficking, and the role ordinary residents can play in preventing or alleviating it, is the focus of “Human Trafficking: Protecting Our Most Vulnerable,” a panel discussion to be held Sept. 21 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Starkey Ranch Theatre Library Cultural Center in Odessa. Attendance is limited to 200.
Speakers at the free event will include Det. Judy Hollister, a Pasco County major crimes detective currently assigned to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Human Trafficking Task Force; Ken Kilian, director of the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office’s Investigative Support Division; Megan Harding, chair of the Pasco County School Board; and Alan Wilket, president of Warrior 321, an anti-trafficking organization with the motto “Detect. Disrupt. Dismantle.” A trafficking survivor and a teenaged anti-trafficking organizer whose names were not released will also be on the panel. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentations.
The forum is jointly sponsored by the Pasco County Commission on Human Trafficking and the Peace & Justice Ministry of Our Lady Queen of Peace Roman Catholic Church in New Port Richey. For information about the commission, visit https://www.pascocountyfl.net/439/Human-Trafficking.
Starkey Ranch TLC is located at 12118 Lake Blanche Drive in Odessa.
