On Thursday, April 14, at 4:58 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a vacant wooded lot on Winter Street, near Horn Avenue in Brooksville.
Deputies were responding to a tip they received indicating the presence of human skeletal remains on the property. Deputies were able to locate human skeletal remains on the property. The remains appeared to have been there for an extended period of time.
The investigation is active and no additional details are available at this time.
