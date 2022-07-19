A 38-year-old Hudson woman was killed in a vehicle crash early Tuesday morning in HernandoCounty, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The woman was driving a sedan south on U.S. 41 at 2:30 a.m. and was approaching Southern Hills Boulevard when she lost control and crossed the center median.

The vehicle entered the opposing shoulder and collided first with a ditch and then a tree before coming to final rest. 

Transported to an area hospital, the driver later expired from injuries suffered during the crash.