A 38-year-old Hudson woman was killed in a vehicle crash early Tuesday morning in HernandoCounty, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The woman was driving a sedan south on U.S. 41 at 2:30 a.m. and was approaching Southern Hills Boulevard when she lost control and crossed the center median.
The vehicle entered the opposing shoulder and collided first with a ditch and then a tree before coming to final rest.
Transported to an area hospital, the driver later expired from injuries suffered during the crash.
