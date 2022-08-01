A Sunday evening car crash killed a Hudson woman, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The vehicle driven by the 50-year-old was traveling west on Spring Hill Drive at about 7:07 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, at high speed, east of Newhope Road. While changing lanes, the driver lost control of the vehicle, which departed the roadway and struck a tree.
Transported to an area hospital, the woman later expired from injuries suffered during the crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.