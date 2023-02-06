A 40-year-old Hudson man was killed on Sunday night after his motorcycle collided with an SUV, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The SUV driven by an 18-year-old Hudson woman was going west on Jessup Lane at about 7:53 p.m., the report said. The motorcycle was traveling north on US-19.
At the intersection, the SUV turned left into the path of and was struck by the motorcycle. Transported to an area hospital, the motorcyclist later died from injuries suffered during the crash.
The SUV’s driver had minor injuries.
