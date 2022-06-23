A 59-year-old Hudson man died on Thursday morning after his truck crashed, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release.
The man’s Chevrolet Avalanche was traveling north on the Suncoast exit ramp to State Road 52 at about 11:52 a.m. when the vehicle left the roadway.
On the shoulder, the truck hit a light pole and then a traffic signal support pole before coming to a final rest.
The driver was taken to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries.
