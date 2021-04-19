HUDSON – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office arrested 43-year-old Scott Sands on April 16 on multiple charges related to an intent to defraud more than 60 victims, according to reports.
The sheriff’s office press release states that Sands, a Hudson resident and owner of a boat/auto salvage and repair company, was apprehended following an “intense investigation” and a multi-day search warrant execution.
Detectives utilized information from several entities, including victims and Sands’ former employees, that indicated the suspect has defrauded more than 60 victims. Reports state that Sands stole boat parts from victims’ vessels and sold them online. He is also accused of using car parts to repair boats and used parts from victims’ boats to repair other boats he was hired to repair.
Sands’ arrest affidavit states that the suspect was advertising boat repair and service online on Facebook, as well as having a storefront in Hudson, between the periods of 2019 and 2021. Sands would sell off parts on websites like Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace.
Sands is listed as the owner of Liberty Entrepreneurs Inc., which includes a boat/auto salvage and repair company and two storage lots in Hudson. The police reports states Sands was previously charged with operating a chop shop in Pinellas County.
Current charges against Sands include scheme to defraud, failure to secure worker’s compensation insurance coverage, grand theft, dealing in stolen property, felon in possession of a firearm, own/operate/conduct a chop shop, and possession of a vessel with an altered hull.
If anyone else believes they may be a victim of Sands, they are advised to contact the Pasco Sheriff’s Office Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488.
