PORT RICHEY – A man with a warrant out for his arrest on charges of homicide was found dead in an apartment on April 29 in Port Richey, according to Pasco County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Reports state that deputies responded to the Hudson Ridge apartments on State Road 52 just before noon on April 29 to serve an attempted homicide warrant on 45-year-old Francisco Rivera, who was believed to be in an apartment at the location. Earlier on April 29, reports state, the suspect fired multiple shots in the direction of a female known to him.
Rivera was determined to be inside an apartment and refusing to speak with deputies. After several hours of attempting to contact Rivera with no response, deputies made entry to the apartment and found Rivera dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
No deputies, the victim of the earlier crime or other residents in the apartment complex were injured as a result of the incident.
