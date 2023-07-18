A house in Spring Hill caught fire, Hernando County Fire Rescue said Tuesday, July 18, possibly due to a lightning strike.
During the overnight hours, crews responded to a house fire in the 5000 block of Brackenwood Drive.
They arrived to find flames through the roof of the garage.
The fire was quickly controlled but the home sustained significant damage.
Two occupants were treated for smoke inhalation but not transported. The cause is suspected to be from a lightning strike earlier in the evening.
