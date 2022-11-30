Holiday man critically injured in St. Pete shooting

A St. Petersburg man faces attempted murder and drug charges after a Nov. 29 shooting.
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to 5820 66th Lane N in unincorporated St. Petersburg about 4:24 p.m. for a report of a shooting. They found Damian de Leon, 27, who lived in the house, outside the residence in the street. A police report stated they also found David de Leon Jr., 30, of Holiday, lying in the driveway with multiple gunshot wounds.
The two men are brothers, PCSO said.
David de Leon Jr. was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was listed in critical condition.
Detectives with PCSO learned that the two brothers were the only people at the residence at the time of the shooting. Detectives said that when Damian de Leon called 911, he admitted to shooting David de Leon in self-defense.
The police report states there was no indication of a struggle and Damian de Leon sustained no injuries. The investigation determined that Damian de Leon was the aggressor and there was no evidence to support the claim that the shooting was the result of self-defense.
Detectives also learned Damian de Leon had pending active probable cause for his arrest on two counts of possession of cocaine and two counts of sale and delivery of cocaine in an unrelated incident.
Damian de Leon was taken into custody and transported to the Pinellas County Jail. In addition to the drug charges, he was charged with one count of attempted murder in the second degree.
