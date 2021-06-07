Holiday man arrested for shooting gun from motorcycle

CLEARWATER – A Holiday man was arrested by Clearwater Police officers early Monday morning after the suspect fired a gun from a moving motorcycle on Memorial Causeway.
According to police reports, Emanuel Cantero-Soto, 43, was charged with discharging a firearm from a vehicle and use of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and transported to the Pinellas County Jail without incident.
A witness to the incident called 911 at approximately 12:44 a.m. to report that a motorcycle rider had fired a gun while headed eastbound on the causeway near Island Way. Memorial Causeway spans mainland Clearwater and Clearwater Beach. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the motorcycle on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard shortly after receiving the 911 call.
Cantero-Soto possesses a concealed weapons permit, reports state, and he told officers he had been upset with the vehicle in front of him when he fired the gun. Cantero-Soto told officers he didn’t intend to hurt anyone, and no injuries were reported.
The weapon Cantero-Soto fired was a semiautomatic Taurus 9mm.
