HOLIDAY – Pasco County Sheriff’s Office detectives are searching for the suspects who broke into an unlocked vehicle parked in a driveway in the area of Grand Boulevard and Mile Stretch Road last week.
According to reports, the incident occurred at approximately 11:50 p.m., June 13.
An unidentified number of suspects stole a victim’s property from the vehicle. Two suspects are seen going through the victim’s stolen backpack on video surveillance, reports state. One suspect is observed hiding under a vehicle and running away in the area of Dixie Garden Loop.
Surveillance video footage of the break-in is posted on the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and refer to Case Number 21-021635.
