Hit-and-run suspect rams FHP vehicle

LAND O’ LAKES – Law enforcement officials are searching for the driver of a sedan suspected to have fled the scene of an accident May 5 after hitting a marked Florida Highway Patrol vehicle at the intersection of State Road 54 and U.S. Highway 41.
According to FHP reports, the two-vehicle wreck occurred at approximately 11:39 a.m. The suspect sedan was traveling northbound on U.S. 41 in the right-turn lane at the intersection of S.R. 54 as the FHP vehicle was traveling eastbound on S.R. 54 in the center travel lane.
As the FHP vehicle passed through the intersection, reports state, the sedan turned right and partially entered the center travel lane, sideswiping the passenger side of the FHP vehicle.
FHP troopers report that the sedan fled the scene by turning right into a CVS parking lot at the corner of the intersection, circling the building, exiting back onto U.S. 41, crossing over the raised median and fleeing southbound on U.S. 41.
The suspect sedan is believed to be a gray colored 2004-2009 Hyundai Sonata.
Anyone with information related to the hit-and-run accident is asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol at 813-558-1800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS.
