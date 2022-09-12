The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested a Sunlake High School student on Monday, Sept. 12, for written threats to kill and possession of a concealed weapon.
The student, who is 19, was sent home from school following a disciplinary issue. The student was permitted to walk home on his own due to his age. While walking home, the student texted threats to other students who were still on campus.
PSO deputies found the student texting the threats and discovered he had a concealed knife, which he claims he found after leaving school. The student was arrested, and there is no threat to the school or any students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.