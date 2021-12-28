Hernando Sheriff warns against celebratory holiday gunfire

BROOKSVILLE – What goes up must come down, and that’s what makes firing a weapon into the air very dangerous, says Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis.
In a Facebook posting on Dec. 28, Nienhuis said bullets fired into the air can come down at “deadly speeds” and have in the past seriously wounded or killed innocent bystanders on New Year’s Eve.
In addition, folks in a celebratory mood might be inclined to have a few drinks too many, he said.
“Celebrating the New Year should never be at the expense of someone else’s safety,” Nienuis said. “Impaired driving and celebratory gunfire are both ways to start the New Year off with the sobering reality that your actions took the life of an innocent person.”
He said the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office will be taking a zero tolerance stance on any and all illegal gun use and gun crime during the holiday.
If anyone hears gunfire or observes suspicious activity, they are encouraged to call the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office or their local law enforcement agency.
