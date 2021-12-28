BROOKSVILLE – Drug overdoses in Hernando County left four people dead over the holiday weekend, the Sheriff’s Office reported in a Facebook post.
The agency regularly posts a list of “law enforcement operations,” including responses to some calls as well as statistics such as the number of inmates in the county jail, how many have been booked in and out, and how many are federal inmate or are from Pasco County.
Sheriff Al Nienhuis gave a video presentation on the overdose deaths on Monday, Dec. 27, which included the following reports:
- Overdose Deaths – District 1/Zone 3 – Deputies responded to a residence where two family members were found deceased in the porch area. Both individuals appeared to die as a result of a drug overdose – Investigation active – 2021-39011.
- Death Investigation – District 1/Zone 1 – Deputies responded to a location where a woman’s body was located. The death appears to be drug related – Investigation active – 2021-38956.
- Overdose Death – District 2/Zone 2 – A man was found deceased in his bed by family members. The man appeared to die as a result of a drug overdose – Investigation active – 2021-39050.
Nienhuis said the recent search warrants on houses from which drugs allegedly were sold were part of a plan.
“We knew that it was more likely that people would use more drugs over the holiday, and we were hopeful we could prevent some deaths,” he said. “We may have prevented some deaths. We certainly don’t know what we prevented.”
But in four cases, Nienhuis said, deaths were not prevented. It appears, he added, that they were overdose deaths.
Because of the Sheriff’s Office’s interpretation of “Marsy’s Law,” specific information is not provided on incidents that are classified as crimes. Marsy’s Law prohibits law enforcement from releasing any information that could identify the victim of any crime, such as the name, address, sex, age, or any other information.
“We won’t know until we got the toxicology reports and the medical examiner reports back, which could take several weeks or several months for the official cause of death, but based on our experience we’re pretty confident that they were overdose deaths,” Nienhuis said.
He said in the video that the agency plans to pursue those who are dealing the drugs that are being overused and causing death, though “they are difficult cases” to make.
“We want to hold these suppliers accountable for these deaths,” he said.
Citizens should call the Vice and Narcotics Unit at (352) 754-6830 if they have information on the suppliers or any other information of possible interest to an investigation.
