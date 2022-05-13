Hernando Sheriff’s Office investigates South Brooksville shooting

On Thursday, May 12, shortly after 1 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Shayne Street in South Brooksville in reference to a shooting.
Upon arrival, deputies located an individual who was shot during the incident. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Witnesses said a black sedan was seen leaving the scene at high speed.
An investigation revealed the victim and suspect(s) are known to each other, and there is no danger to the community. Detectives have identified a person of interest in the investigation.
No additional details are available.
