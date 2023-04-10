Driver dies in U.S. 19 wreck
A 79-year-old New Port Richey man died after a collision on U.S. 19 the afternoon of March 26, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The man was driving an SUV north on U.S. 19 at about 1:50 p.m. A pickup truck driven by a Spring Hill man was going south on U.S. 19. At the intersection of Sea Ranch Drive, the SUV turned left into the path of the pickup truck.
The SUV driver suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.
In the pickup truck, the 35-year-old male driver and four female passengers ages 30, 10, 8 and 4 had minor injuries.
Man faces murder charge
SPRING HILL — A man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of another man in a house in the Seven Hills area, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Casa Grande Circle about 4:30 p.m. on March 26 to conduct a well-being check at the request of a neighbor who believed something might be wrong, as there had been no activity at the residence since the day before.
Deputies arrived and entered the master bedroom, where they found obvious signs of a struggle. In the master bathroom, deputies found the dead body of an adult male.
They searched the remaining rooms and in a bedroom on the second floor found another adult male. Deputies said that initially, he was uncommunicative, but later cooperated.
The man, identified as Kristopher Charles Amore, 24, was placed in handcuffs and removed from the residence. HCSO said that during an interview with detectives, Amore admitted to killing the victim, saying he was "tired of dealing with him."
Amore was placed under arrest and charged with second-degree murder. He is being held with no bond.
Juvenile charged in robbery attempt
A youth who said he was “bored” and his PS4 game system wasn’t working is in custody after trying to rob a food store, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said.
On March 24, just after 6:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the Deltona Food Mart in Spring Hill regarding an alleged armed robbery. The store clerk told deputies the suspect entered the store and waited for other customers to leave, then showed a handgun and demanded money. The clerk told the suspect to get out of the store and immediately called 911.
The suspect fled. Nothing was taken from the store.
Deputy Greg Locke and K-9 Argo responded and tracked the suspect to 3548 Plaza Avenue. Deputies immediately took the suspect, who matched the physical description provided by the clerk, into custody. They found a black replica airsoft pistol in a trash can inside a residence.
Deputies quoted the suspect as saying, "I was bored and my PS4 wasn't working."
The suspect was taken to the Hernando County Detention Center and later transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Ocala.
Passed-out driver arrested
Hernando County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the intersection of East Early Street and East Jefferson Street in Brooksville just before 12:30 a.m. on March 29 regarding a highway obstruction. The dispatch indicated a vehicle was blocking the intersection, with the driver being "passed out behind the wheel."
Deputies located a Chevy Silverado truck with a trailer attached. The driver, later identified as Jorddan Styles, 24, was in fact passed out in the driver's seat. Deputies noted the truck was still running and in the "drive" gear position.
Deputies observed a piece of burned aluminum foil and a small straw, items that are commonly used to ingest illegal narcotics, on his lap. When asked about the items, Styles told deputies he used them to smoke oxycodone, as he had pain in his ankles.
In addition to illegal narcotics, deputies located a Summerville American Tactical .22 long rifle. The rifle was loaded with eight rounds of ammunition.
Deputies discovered he is a convicted felon and is not permitted to own or possess firearms and/or ammunition. Styles was placed under arrest and transported to the Hernando County Detention Center. With open cases out of Sumter and Hillsborough counties, deputies requested Styles' bond be revoked.
Occupant burned in home fire
SPRING HILL — Hernando County Fire Rescue responded to a residential house fire in the 1000 block of Academy Avenue just after 5 p.m. on March 29. The first arriving units found fire and smoke from the front of the home.
A rapid interior fire attack quickly brought the fire under control and limited damage to the front and kitchen areas of the home. An occupant of the home sustained burns and smoke inhalation and was transported by helicopter to a local burn center.
The occupants have been displaced because of the fire and the Red Cross has been contacted to assist. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the state fire marshal’s office.
