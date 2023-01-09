Patrol car arsonist gets 10 years
Anthony Thomas Tarduno appeared in court Jan. 4 to face charges that he set fire to a Hernando County Sheriff’s Office vehicle on Dec. 7.
After pleading no contest to two charges of arson, a judge sentenced Tarduno to 10 years in the Department of Corrections.
Move over, slow down
TALLAHASSEE — January is “Move Over Month,” and the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles and its division of the Florida Highway Patrol are reminding all motorists of Florida’s Move Over Law. The law helps protect law enforcement officers, first responders, and other public servants while they provide critical services in one of the most dangerous environments — the side of the roadway.
While the majority of drivers understand to pull over for emergency vehicles approaching from behind, state law also requires vehicles to move over a lane for certain emergency and service vehicles stopped on the side of the road, or slow down if they cannot safely move over. In 2021, there were 217 crashes and 14,927 citations issued for motorists failing to move over in Florida.
“The Move Over Law protects the men and women who call the road their office each day and ensures that they make it home safely to their families,” said FLHSMV Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes. “Law enforcement, first responders, and service, utility, and construction professionals provide critical services to motorists in one of the most dangerous work environments. It is critical that motorists abide by the law and move over or slow down for these brave workers so that they can do their job and most importantly, make it home safely each day.”
Throughout January, FHP troopers will continue to educate the public, individuals not complying with the Move Over Law, and other motorists they come into contact with. The public is encouraged to report aggressive or dangerous drivers by dialing *FHP (*347).
HCSO has busy New Year’s weekend
Deputies assigned to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office Traffic Unit were deployed in high concentrations over the New Year's holiday weekend, from 3 p.m. on Dec. 30 to 3 a.m. on Jan. 2.
During that time period, deputies with the Traffic Unit logged 246 traffic stops, 10 arrests, 3 DUI arrests, and 38 crash investigations.
Patrol deputies assigned to specific geographical areas within the county used time between calls for service to monitor traffic. Patrol deputies logged the following activity during the same time frame: 242 traffic stops, 47 arrests, and 8 crash investigations.
To report a traffic problem and/or request traffic enforcement, call the office at 352-754-6830.
Sheriff: Beware of phone scams
People are reporting receiving demands for money over the phone, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies are receiving complaints from Hernando County residents who have been called by a male who identifies himself as a sergeant with the Sheriff’s Office.
He tells the victim that he or she missed jury duty or a court date, and there is now a “bench warrant” on file, signed by a local judge, and he or she will be arrested. In order to rectify the situation and clear the warrant, the victim must provide a credit card number or Green Dot card information.
Some victims received this information via a voice mail message. The caller ID information was spoofed to appear as if someone actually is calling from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect leaves a message for the victim to call him back regarding the matter.
Upon calling the number provided by the suspect, a recorded message answers the call. The recorded message advises the caller they have reached Sgt. Wagner at the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.
If someone asks for, or demands, money over the phone, it is a scam. Hang up. Do not provide financial information to any caller requesting or demanding money.
2 held in commercial burglary
Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Vape Emporium, 2103 Mariner Blvd., in reference to a report of a commercial burglary on Dec. 20.
Upon arrival at 10:01 p.m., deputies noted that a brick was used to break two front windows to the business. Video surveillance from the incident showed two individuals entered the store and removed several hundred dollars’ worth of merchandise.
On Dec. 21, detectives were able to use the video surveillance to positively identify the suspects as a 16-year-old juvenile and Kolten Hardy, 21.
Later that day Hardy was located in the parking lot of Winn Dixie, 11092 Spring Hill Drive. He was wearing the same clothing as one of the suspects in the video from the store. Hardy admitted to detectives his involvement in the commercial burglary.
On Dec. 21 at 11:47 p.m., the juvenile was located by detectives in the 10000 block of Spring Hill Drive. He was found in possession of several items that were stolen from the vape shop.
The juvenile and Hardy were each charged with one count of commercial burglary, a felony. Both suspects were transported to the Hernando County Detention Center, where Hardy is being held in lieu of a $10,000 bond.
The juvenile was later transported to the department of juvenile justice facility in Ocala.
