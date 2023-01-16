Two dead in Brooksville shooting
Two men who were related died after a domestic dispute Jan. 6 escalated into a shooting.
The dispute occurred about 9:18 p.m. in the area of Powell and Griffin roads in Brooksville. Detectives confirmed one fatality at the scene, and the other victim was transported to a local trauma center in critical condition. He died on Jan. 12.
Preliminary investigation reveals the incident is domestic-related. No other detailes were released.
Laser threat yields drug bust
A Hernando County Sheriff’s helicopter was the target of a laser threat on Jan. 7, and a subsequent arrest sent a man to jail on drug charges.
At about 2 a.m. on Jan. 7, Deputy Pilot Roy McLaughlin and Tactical Flight Officer B.J. Hart were conducting a patrol flight in HCSO’s Air-1 in the area of Commercial Way and County Line Road in Spring Hill when the aircraft was targeted by a green laser.
Utilizing technology in the helicopter, Hart identified the location of the individual who was aiming the laser at them as behind the Circle K convenience store at 16200 County Line Road, Spring Hill, in Pasco County. As Hart directed patrol deputies to the location of the suspect, the suspect continued to aim the laser at the aircraft.
Deputies said the suspect then fled the area on an all-terrain vehicle, attempting to hide in a cluster of trees. Trees do not obstruct the technology used by the tactical flight officer to see things on the ground.
Patrol deputies were directed to the suspect's location, on Shady Hills Road just south of Fridge Tree Drive, where he was taken into custody. Patrol deputies from the Pasco Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene.
The suspect, identified as David Dean, 47, denied firing the laser at the aircraft, stating it was a male on a bike. Hart stated that he never lost sight of the suspect, monitoring him continuously until patrol deputies arrived on the scene.
Deputies searched Dean and located a baggie containing a crystal-like substance in his jacket pocket. Dean told deputies the substance was not his. The substance, weighing 8.5 grams, field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
Deputies also discovered a backpack in close proximity to Dean and the ATV. Inside the backpack, deputies found identification belonging to Dean, a laser light and a green leafy substance. The substance, weighing 1.5 grams, field-tested positive for cannabis. Deputies confirmed the laser displayed a green light.
When asked about the laser, Dean said he was "just messing around" and wanted to be taken to jail, according to an HCSO report.
Due to his being placed under arrest in Pasco County, Dean was booked into the Pasco County Detention Center in Land O'Lakes. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possission of marijuana, and pointing a laser light at a driver or pilot. His bond was $5,000.
Spring Hill man charged in burglary
A man accused of trying to break into a car wash is in the Hernando County Jail, the Sheriff’s Office said.
On Jan. 5 at 2 a.m., a white male was seen on surveillance video arriving at the Mr. Car Wash at 4330 Commercial Way in Spring Hill. He left his vehicle and forcibly removed a surveillance camera from its post, then used a broom in an attempt to gain entry through a door to the business. The man also damaged a nearby vending machine.
Prior to leaving the area, the suspect also damaged a front gate arm leading to the business.
Detectives were able to use the video from the car wash to identify the suspect as Brian Aaron Dow Sr., 56. Detectives located Dow at his residence on Sealawn Drive. He told detectives he had been in the area during the time in question but did not recall causing any damage.
Dow was arrested on charges of commercial burglary and criminal mischief. He is being held in lieu of a $5,500 bond at the Hernando County Detention Center.
