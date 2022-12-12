Suspect captured after climbing tree
A man is in custody after trying and failing to escape from sheriff’s deputies by climbing a tree.
The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a man riding a bicycle in the area of Navy Drive and Twin Dolphin Drive in Brooksville at 10:48 p.m. on Dec. 1.
The man gave a false name to the deputy before fleeing on his bicycle east on Twin Dolphin Drive. The deputy lost sight of the suspect, later identified as Michael BoDor, 33, in the area of the Holiday Inn at 14112 Cortez Blvd.
The Aviation Unit and K-9 Unit were called in to track BoDor. A short time later he was located by the aviation unit hiding in a tree. BoDor climbed down the tree without further incident. He was found in possession of a glass pipe with residue that tested positive for methamphetamine.
He was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center on charges of fleeing to elude law enforcement, providing false information to law enforcement, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting an officer without violence.
BoDor is being held at the detention center on a no bond status due a previous failure to appear charge for resisting an officer without violence and trespass.
Brooksville man killed in crash
A 55-year-old Brooksville man died after he was ejected from the pickup truck he was driving after a collision, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release.
The pickup truck was heading south on U.S. 301 north of Mattingly Lane in the inside lane at about 11:21 a.m. on Dec. 3. Another vehicle, an SUV, was also heading south in the outside lane.
The pickup truck was approaching debris in the roadway and the driver steered left to avoid impact and entered the grass median. He lost control of the vehicle, which rotated and traveled back across the southbound lanes where the vehicle struck the left rear of the SUV.
The driver was ejected from the pickup truck as it overturned. He was transported to an area hospital, where he died from injuries suffered during the crash.
The driver of the SUV, a 25-year-old woman from East Palatka, and her passenger, a 21-year-old male from East Palatka, were not injured.
Drug house raided; man held
A Spring Hill man is in custody on numerous drug charges after deputies raided his home and found fentanyl and other drugs.
Javier Montanez-Cantres, 52, sold fentanyl to undercover operatives, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said, and a search warrant was served Dec. 2 at 11322 Roland St.
A search of the residence revealed the following items in Montanez-Cantres's possession: 233 grams of fentanyl (half-pound); 93.6 grams of cocaine (3.3 ounces); 1,310 grams of Marijuana (2.9 pounds); 1 THC vape pen containing hashish; drug paraphernalia including scales; 3 firearms (one of which was stolen); hundreds of rounds of ammunition; and $3,840 in cash.
HCSO said Montanez-Contres is a convicted felon whose criminal history includes narcotics offenses and violent crimes, to include weapons offenses and attempted murder.
He was charged with armed trafficking in fentanyl and cocaine; possession of a structure for the sale of controlled substances; and numerous other drug and weapons charges.
Total bond for all cases was $499,000.
Probation officer faces charges
A probation officer who was accused of touching three women has been arrested and charged, according to a release from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.
Raul Marrero Jr. has been charged with three counts of misdemeanor battery, the Sheriff’s Office said.
In January of this year, a female victim reported to the Florida Department of Corrections and the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office that Marrero battered, touched and kissed her inappropriately while at her home for probationary reasons and while she was a patient in a local hospital. A cooperative investigation was immediately initiated between law enforcement and the Department of Corrections to fully investigate the allegations.
Marrero was removed from his position as a probation officer and reassigned within DOC with no contact with females while the investigations took place.
While law enforcement was investigating the case, in April another female victim came forward and reported that Marrero had inappropriately battered, touched and kissed her while at her home for probationary reasons. A second cooperative investigation with law enforcement and DOC was initiated.
In October, a third victim reported to the Department of Corrections that Marrero had inappropriately kissed her against her will while at her home for probationary reasons. A third cooperative investigation was initiated.
As a result of all three investigations by both law enforcement and DOC, Marrero was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 6, on three counts of misdemeanor battery.
Anyone with information on these cases is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830.
Two killed in Dec. 7 crash
A driver in one vehicle and a passenger in another died after a crash on Dec. 7, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release.
The release said a sedan was northbound on U.S. Highway 41 at the intersection of Snow Memorial Highway in the left turn lane at 6:30 p.m. A second vehicle, also a sedan, was traveling south on U.S. 41 and approaching the intersection.
The northbound vehicle turned left into the path of the southbound vehicle. Transported to area hospitals, the driver of the first vehicle and a passenger in the second vehicle later died from injuries suffered during the crash.
Another adult passenger as well as a teenager traveling in the second vehicle also suffered serious injuries.
The driver who died was a 79-year-old Homosassa man. A passenger, a 74-year-old Inverness woman, suffered minor injuries.
In the second vehicle the 40-year-old Floral City man who was driving had minor injuries, while his 68-year-old female passenger, also from Floral City, died at the hospital. A 39-year-old Floral City woman who was riding in the car had serious injuries, as did a Floral City man whose age was not provided.
Driver makes fatal U-turn
A 28-year-old Spring Hill woman was killed on Dec. 7 after she made a U-turn and vehicles coming the other way collided with hers, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release.
The sedan was traveling north on U.S. 41, and two other vehicles were traveling south on U.S. 41 at 5:56 p.m. At the intersection of Powell Road, the first vehicle attempted a U-turn and entered the path of the southbound vehicles.
Her vehicle collided with a pickup truck, which was struck by an SUV. The female driver was transported to an area hospital, where she later died from injuries suffered during the crash.
The driver of the pickup truck, a 51-year-old Port Richey man, had minor injuries, as did his 28-year-old male passenger, also of Port Richey.
The driver of the SUV, a 42-year-old Brooksville man, was not injured.
