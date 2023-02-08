A female Hernando High School student was fatally shot on Tuesday night, Feb. 7, at Hazel Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in South Brooksville.
The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said she was one of two people shot.
The investigation continues, the Sheriff’s Office said, and the identity of the second victim has not been released per the Sheriff’s Office’s interpretation of Marsy’s Law.
According to a Sheriff’s Office posting on Facebook, at about 11:30 p.m., deputies responded to the area of Hazel Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in South Brooksville in reference to a double shooting.
When deputies arrived on scene they located two victims who had been shot during the incident. The unknown suspect fled prior to deputies arriving on scene.
Both victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment, the Sheriff’s Office said.
