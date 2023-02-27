Firefighters responded on Saturday, Feb. 25, to a report of a fire and put out a blaze aboard a boat, Hernando County Fire Rescue reported.
The reported structure fire was reported just after 8 p.m. in the area of Jasbow Junction and Desert Sparrow Avenue.
Units arrived to find a boat in the driveway fully engulfed in flames in front of the house. Crews quickly put out the boat fire and entered the house looking for more fire. Crews were able to confirm that no occupants were inside the home.
No injuries were reported, the State Fire Marshall's Office will be handling the investigation.
