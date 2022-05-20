Hernando detectives investigating May 19 shooting

At about 11:12 a.m., Hernando County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a residence on Hanover Court in Spring Hill regarding a shooting.

 Photo courtesy HERNANDO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

A person of interest has been identified in a Wednesday, May 19, shooting.

Operators in the Emergency Communications Center received calls from various 

individuals reporting the incident.

Upon arrival, deputies observed a male in the front yard of a residence on 

Hanover Court; he was suffering from at least one non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He subsequently was treated by paramedics, then transported to a local trauma center.

Investigation reveals the incident was not a random act of violence.  Detectives have identified a person of interest and will continue the investigation.

The injured man was treated at the hospital; he is no longer hospitalized.

The case is still active. No additional information is available for release at this time, the Sheriff’s Office said.