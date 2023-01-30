Hernando deputy involved in shooting in Brooksville

Hernando County Sheriff's deputies were on the scene of a deputy-involved shooting on Cobb Road in Brooksville.
Deputies responded to the scene in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, deputies observed a physical disturbance occurring in the yard of the residence in question.
One of the parties involved in the disturbance fired at least one shot at deputies. One or more deputies returned fire. Two individuals were struck by the gunfire. Both were transported to a local trauma center.
No deputies were physically injured. The case is active. There are no additional details available at this time.
The FDLE will be conducting the officer-involved shooting investigation.
