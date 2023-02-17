BROOKSVILLE – A suspect ended up being shot and wounded by deputies Friday night, Feb. 17, after a standoff at a house in Brooksville.
As of around 9:30 p.m., the situation was resolved.
“He is no longer a threat to the community,” Sheriff Al Nienhuis said.
Nienhuis said the Emergency Operations Center got a call at 5 p.m. about a fire and shots being fired.
Steve Roosa, 64, is the suspect, the sheriff said, and is believed to have set the fire.
Witnesses said he had been firing a gun all day, not at people but target practice, Nienhuis said.
When neighbors came over and tried to help after the barn caught fire, they said Roosa was acting depressed and started shooting at an individual on the property and another neighbor.
When deputies arrived on the scene, they found “a hectic scene to say the least.”
A building was burning, but the most serious issue was a person with a gunshot wound being evacuated and taken to a hospital.
“Unfortunately, there was another victim out in the open near the scene and it took some time for us to get a rescue vehicle here and get that individual rescued,” Neinhuis said. “That person has also been transported to a local trauma center.”
The injured were being evacuated and neighbors were being accounted for. The fire in a barn appears to have burned itself out, the sheriff said.
A drone was launched and entered the house, Nienhuis said, and confirmed that Roosa is still in there.
He refused to communicate with the deputies, Nienhuis said.
“We tried to take him into custody,” he said, and preliminary information is that two deputies fired their weapons, “and the suspect is down” but Nienhuis won’t give his condition, except to say he was taken into custody.
A statement from a witness said there were handguns and hunting rifles in the house, and “a relatively significant amount of ammunition.”
Nienhuis said the goal was to get Roosa out alive and get justice for the victims.
This story will be updated.
