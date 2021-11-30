Hernando deputies still searching for missing man

BROOSKVILLE – The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday, Nov. 30, that deputies still are looking for Kyle Feeney.
His last known contact was on Nov. 9, according to a press release, when he sent text messages to a former girlfriend that indicated he might be considering self-harm, possibly with a firearm.
Feeney might be driving an older model white Ford SUV (tag unknown), which he borrowed from a friend, the release said. He might be armed with an unknown type firearm, and he should not be approached.
If you see him, contact Detective Dan Whitlock at the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at (352) 754-6830.
Feeney (aka Turtle) is a white male, 38 years old, 6-feet-4-inches tall, with brown hair and blue eyes. His weight and clothing are unknown.
If you have information and would like to remain anonymous, call Hernando
County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or **TIPS from a cellphone. You may also submit your tip via the internet at http://www.hernandocountycrimestoppers.com. You will remain anonymous and also will be eligible for a reward up to $5,000 cash.
