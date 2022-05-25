Hernando deputies seeking sex offender

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said it is seeking assistance from the community in locating an absconded sexual offender.
Matthew Glen Thomas, 31, a white male, is a registered sex offender and is currently under the supervision of the Department of Corrections. As a part of his supervision, Thomas is equipped with a GPS ankle monitor.
On May 24 at about 5:30 a.m., the DOC received a notification indicating Thomas' ankle monitor was no longer within the designated area and was not communicating with his Real-Time Communication Device.
Deputies and detectives conducted a thorough investigation at Thomas' residence and at the residences of several of Thomas' associates, but did not find him.
It is unknown where Thomas is staying or where he is headed to. It is also unknown if Thomas has access to any vehicles or who (if anyone) is with him. Detectives have obtained a warrant for his arrest for tampering with an electronic device and petit theft.
