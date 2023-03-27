Hernando deputies investigating domestic-related homicide

SPRING HILL – A man is in custody, charged with second-degree murder in the death of another man in a house in the Seven Hills area, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
On Sunday, March 26, at about 4:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a residence on Casa Grande Circle to conduct a well-being check at the request of a neighbor who believed something might be wrong, as there had been no activity at the residence since the day before.
Deputies arrived and entered the residence. They entered the master bedroom and found obvious signs of a struggle. In the master bathroom, deputies located an adult male, and he was dead.
They searched the remaining rooms and in a bedroom on the second floor found an adult male. Initially, he was uncommunicative and they fearing he also was dead, but when deputies approached to check his status the man began communicating.
The man, identified as Kristopher Charles Amore, 24, was placed in handcuffs and removed from the residence.
During an interview with detectives, admitted to killing the victim, as he was "tired of dealing with him."
Amore was placed under arrest and charged with second-degree murder, and he’s being held with no bond.
The investigation continues, as does the evidence collection and physical processing of the scene, the Sheriff’s Office said.
