Two traffic stops in Hernando County led to drug arrests, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said in press releases.
On Saturday, July 2 at 5 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff's Office deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling west on Cortez Boulevard, near the Coastal Way Plaza in Brooksville.
The deputy noted the driver of the vehicle had a suspended driver's license.
While the deputy was conducting the traffic stop, Deputy G. Locke and K-9 Argo arrived on scene to perform a drug sniff. Argo alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics within the vehicle.
An initial search of the vehicle located numerous white crystals on the front passenger floorboard, which later tested positive for methamphetamine. Additional plastic baggies with a white-crystal residue were also located inside the vehicle. In addition a backpack was located that contained a digital scale, more than $1,400 in cash, and a larger bag of a white powdery substance, which tested positive for fentanyl.
The front seat passenger was identified as Keegan Addis, 34. While Addis admitted to ownership of the backpack, he declined to answer any questions about any of the items located inside the backpack.
Addis was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center, where he is being
held in lieu of a $60,000 bond.
July 4 traffic stop leads to drug bust
A traffic stop on Monday, July 4, led to a drug arrest.
The vehicle was headed north on Commercial Way and going 86 mph in a posted 55-mph zone, according to radar.
Deputy W. Harsanyi conducted a traffic stop in the area of Hunters Lake Road in Spring Hill.
The deputy noted the odor of marijuana was emanating from the vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as April Dallaire, 29.
During a search of the vehicle, deputies located two backpacks containing 33.5 grams of methamphetamine, 23.9 grams of cocaine, 369.9 grams of marijuana, 30.5 grams of alprazolam, 16.1 grams of hashish wax, 3.2 grams of amphetamine, 3.3 grams of ecstasy, three tabs of Lysergic Acid Diethlamide (Acid) and one package of lingual suboxone.
Various drug paraphernalia was also located in the vehicle to include hypodermic needles, pipes, scales, and multiple plastic baggies.
Deputies noted all the drugs were packaged in small amounts. Deputies also located more than $1,800 in cash.
Dallaire was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, five counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of hashish, possession of ecstasy with intent to sell, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
She was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center, where she is being held in lieu of a $34,000 bond.
