A two-alarm fire at the Hernando County landfill caused the recycling center on site to collapse Saturday morning.
Hernando County Fire Rescue responded to the fire at 14450 Landfill Road in Brooksville just before 6 a.m. Crews worked for more than two hours to bring the fire under control. There were no fire hydrants at the facility.
No injuries were reported but the building is “a total loss,” said Nick Brandt, public information officer for Hernando County Fire Rescue.
No cause has been reported. The site will be closed until Monday morning while crews continue to put out hot spots and investigate what started the blaze.
The Hernando County Utilities Department is trying to determine how to move forward with its recycling program, Brandt said. That department could not immediately be reached for comment on Saturday.
